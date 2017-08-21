Elon Musk and over 100 other A.I. experts call for global ban on ‘killer’ bots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - Are killer robots about to take over the world?

Well, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that machines are capable of causing a lot of destruction, and that has modern visionary and Space X boss, Elon Musk, worried. So much so that he's joined 116 A.I. experts calling for a global ban on "killer" artificial intelligence!

The Tesla CEO Musk tweeted, "If you're not concerned about A.I. safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea."

If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea. pic.twitter.com/2z0tiid0lc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

"It is difficult to appreciate how far artificial intelligence has advanced," Musk told a conference for the International Space Station Research & Development Conference, "and how far it is advancing. "

"Afterall, the role of government is to make sure the public is safe, and so I think the right move is to salvage some government agency, which at first is just there to gain insight, and then to start applying rules and regulation."

Already, folks in certain industries are losing their jobs to automation. Robots seem to be trying to replace humans, even just for companionship.

So, now that A.I. experts want to stop any lethal forms of artificial intelligence, that shows how concerned they are of a real threat out there.

Some believe robots could be used as terrorists or even to take over entire governments!

So, we can laugh off the threat if we want, but we might be making a fatal mistake!