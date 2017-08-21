× Foo Fighters Rickroll music festival attendees

(CNN) — The Foo Fighters and Rick Astley pulled off the most epic Rickroll on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

The singer joined Dave Grohl and the guys on stage at the Summer Sonic festival to deliver the ultimate mash-up by performing his hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” set to the instrumentals for “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

For the uninitiated, “Rickrolling” is an internet phenomenon which involves a bait and switch using disguised hyperlinks to Astley’s video for his hit 80s song.

Astley, who this year has been touring for his new album “50,” joined the Foo Fighters onstage at the music festival after Grohl introduced him as “our new best friend.”

“This is f***ing crazy,” Grohl said. “I just met him two minutes ago.”

Astley got into the rock spirit by yelling at the crowd “Come on you motherf***ers!” before launching into the mash-up, which has gone viral after audience members posted videos of the performance online. The clip below has amassed more than 430,000 views since it was published on Sunday.

Grohl was so geeked, he posed for a photo with Astley which was tweeted on the band’s official Twitter account.

Fans may remember that the Foo Fighters have a bit of history with the song.

In 2015 the band trolled members of the Westboro Baptist Church who were protesting the Foo Fighters Kansas City concert by driving around in a pickup truck blasting “Never Gonna Give You Up” outside of the venue.

The Foo Fighters rode in the back of the pickup and drummer Taylor Hawkins held a sign that read “You Got Rick Roll’d (Again).”

Grohl later told the concert crowd the group decided to do it “cause nothing says love like a little Rick Astley in your life, you know what I’m saying? Never gonna give his a** up!”