Grab your glasses and head to these eclipse watching parties in Houston

HOUSTON -- Happy solar eclipse day! Millions of people will have their eyes on the sky today, to see the first total solar eclipse to cross from coast to coast since 1979!

It's going to start at 11:46am, the maximum eclipse will be at 1:16 pm, and the coolest science show will be over at 2:45pm.

So grab your glasses and get ready, there are several places in town having watch parties.

Space Center Houston

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Space Center Houston

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Space Center Houston will have a day full of activities. Lunar scientists will speak from 11 a.m. to noon, with another talk about studying the moon in the eclipse and upcoming lunar missions at 2 p.m. A limited number of solar viewing glasses will be provided to safely observe the total eclipse of the sun, and other viewing opportunities such as sunspotters will be available. Guests can also create their own eclipse projector. NASA's livestream of the eclipse will be displayed on screens inside the center.

Children's Museum of Houston

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The museum is having a solar eclipse viewing party for little ones with lots of fun activities for kids. They will show a live stream beginning at noon in the auditorium. Be sure to pick up your postcard from their science station, which will allow you to safely watch the eclipse.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Noon - 2 p.m.

5555 Hermann Park Dr.

Noon - 2 p.m.

5555 Hermann Park Dr.

The Planetarium will offer six special, 15-minute programs explaining the aspects of the eclipse and what it looks like from Houston. Tickets are $4. Then at 2 p.m., they will livestream totality from Casper, Wyoming in the Planetarium. Tickets for that are $9.

University of Houston

11:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

4800 Calhoun Road

11:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

4800 Calhoun Road

Spectators can take a tour of the newly renovated observatory and see the eclipse through the big telescope. This is open to the campus community. Outside the observatory, there will be additional telescopes with solar filters, pinhole projection assemblies for viewing the sun and a safety goggle station with protective eyewear available for use.

Freeman Branch Library

Noon - 2 p.m.

16616 Diana Lane

Noon - 2 p.m.

16616 Diana Lane

Join scientists and educators from the Lunar and Planetary Institute to witness this eclipse. Solar viewing glasses will be available.

Levy Park

Noon - 2 p.m.

3801 Eastside Street

Noon - 2 p.m.

3801 Eastside Street

Join scientists and educators from the Lunar and Planetary Institute to witness this eclipse. Solar viewing glasses will be available.

Crosby Branch Library

Noon - 2 p.m.

135 Hare Road

Noon - 2 p.m.

135 Hare Road

The library will have a limited number of solar viewing glasses available. They will also have a live stream from NASA of the eclipse from the path of totality.

Hotel Ylem

11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m.

8080 Main Street

11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m.

8080 Main Street

The first 50 people get to pick up free viewing glasses. From 3-5 p.m., the hotel is showing "Star Wars" with popcorn! At 5 p.m., food trucks will arrive with live music, astrology readings, and more!