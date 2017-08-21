Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose.

Posted 7:26 AM, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:29AM, August 21, 2017

HOUSTON -- Happy Monday morning, Houston! Big day, we have the first day of school for many districts, and of course, the solar eclipse. Maggie Flecknoe gets you in the know before you go with your forecast, eclipse viewing parties, and more on August 21, 2017.