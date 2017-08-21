× Man wanted on 2 felony charges, parole violation arrested in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Constable’s Mark Herman’s Office arrested a wanted man Friday after a short chase, authorities said.

Donnie Wilson, 38, is charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Deputies signaled Wilson to pull over in the 21400 block of Aldine Westfield for a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a chase ensued. Once officers were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle, he was taken into custody.

During an investigation, deputies learned Wilson had two felony warrants out of Polk County and an open warrant for a parole violation.

Wilson was booked into the Harris County Jail, where he bond was set at $5,000 for the evading arrest charge. No bond was set for his warrants.