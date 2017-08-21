Mother of three dies following fall from East Harlem building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The death of a mother of three, who fell from the roof of an East Harlem building, is being investigated Monday, New York's Pix 11 reports.

Yanina Boitel, 33, was found unconscious and unresponsive on the ground in front of a 14-story building at 2070 Third Ave. on Saturday night, police said. She was rushed to the hospital for trauma treatment, but she did not survive.

The woman's brother and cousin believe her boyfriend threw her off the roof, and point to an alleged history of domestic violence, but police on Monday said he has been questioned and since released.

The woman's parents also apparently knew about the alleged domestic violence and urged Boitel to leave her boyfriend.

After Boitel's fatal fall, her cousin said the boyfriend had the "audacity, the nerve" to find the victim's brother to inform him of her death.

Her brother, Jose Torres, said he was told his sister killed herself.

"He came to get me, to tell me my sister jumped off the roof," Torres said. "I rushed over here to see what was going on, and then I saw the whole neighborhood out here, because she was loved by everybody."

Police sources said the 21-year-old boyfriend has no prior criminal history.

A neighbor said Boitel and her boyfriend were seen fighting in a nearby store before the incident.

Boitel had three children, ages 16, 12 and 10, and a granddaughter born six months ago, according to the NY Daily News.

The community gathered Sunday evening to honor Boitel at a memorial tribute.