× President Trump to reveal strategic plan for dealing with Afghanistan

ARLINGTON, Va. — When it comes to the war in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump is a man with a plan! And he’s supposed to let us in on it Monday evening.

“It’s a very big decision for me. I took over a mess,” Trump said.

The president is scheduled to address the nation from Virginia. His options range from deploying up to 4,000 more U.S. soldiers, to withdrawing the nearly 8,000 already there. He’ll have to convince Americans he’s settled on the right strategy for Afghanistan, which might be challenging based on past statements.

While campaigning, candidate Trump was asked about the decision to send troops into Afghanistan post 9-11. On Oct. 6, 2016 he said, “We made a terrible mistake getting involved there in the first place.”

Just two weeks later, on Oct. 20, 2016, he said the opposite. “We went into Iraq, which was a disaster decision, just a disastrous decision. Not Afghanistan. Because that`s where we should have gone in the first place.”

America’s been involved nearly 16 years, longer than any other war in our history. According to defense secretary James Mattis, the Afghan plan is not the only expected presidential revelation.

“It is a south Asia strategy, it’s not just an Afghanistan strategy,” Mattis said.

U.S. military drills are just getting underway in South Korea. Despite being annual exercises, the North Korean government sees this as a test run for invasion, which could fast-track a nuclear war. Tensions have been growing since Kim Jong Un began testing ballistic missiles capable of reaching some of our major cities.

While diplomatic problem solving may be our government’s preference, U.S. officials say military options are on the table.