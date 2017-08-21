× Six-year sentence for man busted in Galveston police sting targeting online child predators

GALVESTON, Texas — A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted of online solicitation of a minor, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said.

Niallson Dorsey Price, 31, was arrested during an undercover sting operation conducted by the Galveston Police Department in April 2016. Investigators said Price replied to a Craigslist post and then began an illicit conversation over a messaging application, Kik, with a person he believed was 14 years old.

The attorney’s office said Price was finally captured after traveling to Galveston with the intent to commit sexual acts with a minor. The state entered into evidence copies of the messages sent by Price, including a photo of himself sent to the officer. Investigators were also able to tie the account the messages were sent from to Price.

After a day of testimony, the jury retired to deliberate on Aug. 15. The jury returned with a guilty verdict on the following morning. The punishment phase immediately followed.

During punishment, the state presented evidence of Price’s prior conviction for felony possession of cocaine from earlier this year.

Price will have to serve at least one-fourth of his sentence before being eligible for parole. Price will also be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years, annually, once released from prison or parole.