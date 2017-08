Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How much would you pay for your makeup to last all day?

A Texas woman named Sophia got the most bang for her buck after buying a bottle of NYX makeup setting spray, and even posted a review on it! But it's not the product that's going viral, it's what Sophia said that's getting a lot of attention.

Take a look:

Hahaha this setting spray review on #Ulta though pic.twitter.com/oVr2isGOJU — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 16, 2017

One user asked the real question:

My go-to drugstore setting spray but like lowkey @ person who wrote this review, u good? Lol pic.twitter.com/JdHqgUd1kJ — Krystal (@kkrystalmarie) August 16, 2017

Be right back! We're going to go get some of that spray before it's sold out!