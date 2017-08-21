The Week in Music with Scott Sparks: Lyle Lovett, Mary J. Blige, Coldplay and Candlebox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- From the field to the roof, we are everywhere with this Week in Music with Scott Sparks.

Aug. 24:

Lyle Lovett will be playing to an undoubtedly packed house at the Hobby Center

Aug. 25:

Mary J. Blige will be singing many of her "women empowerment" and "crunk" party anthems at the Smart Financial Centre

Coldplay will be rocking the big house at NRG Stadium

Aug. 26:

Candlebox will be playing at the Rooftop Lounge

