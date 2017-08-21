× WATCH LIVE: Total solar eclipse views underway

HOUSTON — People across the world are excited and ready to view the total solar eclipse, which started around 11:46 a.m., and is estimated to be at its maximum at 1:16 p.m.

A total solar eclipse is only visible from a small area on Earth. The people who see the total eclipse are in the center of the moon’s shadow when it hits Earth. The sky becomes very dark, as if it were night. For a total eclipse to take place, the sun, moon and Earth must be in a direct line.

Can’t go to an eclipse watch party or do not have any protective glasses? No worries, continue to watch CW39.com as we livestream, courtesy of CNN.