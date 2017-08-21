× Woman accused of being drunk while crashing into liquor store

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) — A woman from Rhode Island faces charges for drunk driving into a liquor store in North Stonington.

State police said Katrina Oliver of West Kingston, RI drove into the Cork and Barrel Liquor Store on Clarks Falls Road.

It happened Saturday just before 4 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Oliver failed a field sobriety test, according to troopers.

She was placed under arrest.

Oliver is being held on a $500 cash or surety bond.

She’s scheduled to face a judge in New London on Sept. 5 if released on bond.