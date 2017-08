Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - What do you say when someone asks you to take a yoga class in the middle of a lake? You say, “Sup.”

Angie Currell’s taught Big Sup Yoga for on five years now and says she's more than happy to bring it to the Houston area. And don't worry too much if you fall in. It’s all part of the experience.

Let's climb aboard and stretch to what might be the most unique way to contour your body -- in deep water that is -- in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.