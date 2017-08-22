Bill O’Brien stands by Tom Savage as the Texans starting quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Texans wrapped up their two days of practice in Houston on Tuesday, before they head out to New Orleans to practice with the Saints on Thursday.

"It's good to be back," linebacker Brian Cushing said. "This is the weather we are going to be practicing in, so we have to get used to it and get used to it fast."

Coach Bill O'Brien reaffirmed Tom Savage is the current starting quarterback for the Texans, with Deshaun Watson following behind.

"Tom's the starter," O'Brien said. "Tom has really had a good camp. He's only thrown three incompletions in two games. He's really got good command of our offense. Deshaun is a very, very good, young player who has a great future in this league. But Tom has been here for four years. The way that we want to play, the style that we need to play relative to getting guys lined up, relative to cadence, relative to protection points and route reads and putting guys in the right spot, Tom's ahead of Deshaun on that."

This Saturday, the Texans play the Saints in their third preseason game at 7 p.m. in New Orleans.