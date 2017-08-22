× Body of missing jogger found in Seabrook

SEABROOK, Texas — The body of a man who went missing while out on an afternoon jog with his brother was discovered Tuesday morning, the Seabrook Police Department confirmed.

On Monday, 39-year-old Ervin Mendoza and his brother, Aureliano Mendoza, went for a jog at the Seabrook Trails at 7 a.m.

The two parked at the city pool parking lot at 1109 Hammer Street, then began to jog the trail along Meador Park, continuing behind the Evelyn Meador Library, moving northeast through Hester Park and along Todville Road toward Pine Gully Park. The Mendoza brothers then turned around at Pine Gully Park proceeding south on Todville, back toward the city pool. Ervin Mendoza fell behind around the 4200 block of Todville.

Aureliano Mendoza made it back to their vehicle and waited for his brother, but he never returned. Aureliano Mendoza then began searching the wooded area along the trails and drove around the area, but was unable to locate his brother.

Aureliano Mendoza stopped a Seabrook police officer around 9:30 a.m. and told him that he could not find his brother. The officer took down the information and proceeded to check the area. At 3 p.m., the Mendoza family filed an official missing person report with the Seabrook Police Department. Seabrook PD then deployed ATVs, bicycles and searched on foot along the trails, parks and roadways in the general area.

At 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Seabrook Police Department conducted a second search in the area of Hester Park, specifically focusing on the thickly wooded area. At 7:45 a.m., officers discovered a deceased body of a Hispanic male fitting the description of the missing person. The Mendoza family was notified of the discovery and Harris County Medical Examiners were called to the scene. The person was identified as Ervin Mendoza. His cause of death has not been released.