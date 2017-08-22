Chaos erupts during council meeting in Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Chaos ensued Monday night in Charlottesville, Virginia during a council meeting when protesters showed up ready to make their voices heard.

The city remains on edge as it grapples with the decision of what to do with decades old confederate symbolism. It was the first meeting since the violent protests last week between white supremacists and counter protesters and a shouting match erupted, resulting in the council suspending the session until things calmed down.

The protesters shouted, "You have blood on your hands" at the council members, insinuating that the city was some how responsible for the melee that resulted in the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer.

Finally bringing order to the room, the focus shifted back to the matters at hand. The board was able to vote and unanimously agree to take steps to remove the statues of both Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. The crowd erupted in cheers feeling that they accomplished what they set out to do.