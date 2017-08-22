Day in the Life: Houston Zoo’s Kristen Windle and her lovable elephants

Posted August 22, 2017

HOUSTON -- Kristen Windle is one of the Houston Zoo's zookeepers with a larger-than-life job...overseeing the pachyderms! What is it like to are for and maintain these elephants? Check out the video to come along with us as we explore a "Day in the Life" of Kristen Windle.