Deputies: Man killed, passenger critically injured after crash in I-45 HOV lane

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One driver was killed and a passenger was hospitalized Monday night after a traumatic crash involving a tow truck in The Woodlands, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said a 2002 Ford F-150 was headed southbound in the HOV lane of I-45 when it hit a tow truck parked that had its warning lights on. Next, officers said a 2006 Lexus IS250 driven by an 18-year-old woman hit the tow truck.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6 p.m.

David Antonio Aguirre, 37, was identified as the driver of the Ford. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man riding with Aguirre was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in critical condition.

The tow truck driver, 51, was also taken to the hospital but has since been released.