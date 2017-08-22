× Mother charged with murder after causing crash that killed her 7-year-old son

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother is behind bars after her child was ejected from her vehicle during a violent car crash in the Northshore area, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edith Abrego, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Jody Rodriguez, 7.

The sheriff’s office said Abrego was driving a white Nissan Rogue southbound in the 400 block of Maxey Road around 12:55 a.m. on July 7. She allegedly failed to maintain a single lane, went into a grassy area and then struck a speed limit sign and a light pole. The vehicle then went airborne and landed on its left side in a business parking lot.

The passenger, Rodriguez, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a 4-year-old and 6-year-old were also in the car. They were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation led to charges being filed against Abrego.

She was taken into custody Aug. 18 without incident.