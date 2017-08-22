Financial problems surround secret service agency protecting President Trump, family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Protecting the POTUS has never been so expensive.

It takes hundreds of men and women in black to protect President Trump and his family, and hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to the director of the secret service, the agency is running low on cash.

Randolph Alles says about 1,100 agency employees will work overtime this year, but they may not get paid for it. Congress needs to OK more funding to keep the paychecks rolling in. The director says previous administrations have had similar issues. but observers say the current administration is taxing the agency in unique ways.

Take, for example, the size of the first family. Eighteen members need protection everywhere they go, and the Trumps have been going a lot of places. Ski vacays mean lift fees for everyone, including the agents on detail. Previous presidents spent down time at Camp David, where military security is already in place. But the Trumps hit their own resorts, and the expenses add up.

Carol Leonnig, a Washington Post reporter says, "It costs thousands upon thousands of dollars in golf cart fees when the family is in Mar-a-Lago because the secret service agents have to have golf carts to follow everybody around."

Extra agents need to conduct extra security checks in the area and on other guests playing at the resort.

USA Today reports Trump's son Eric took a business trip to Uruguay, which cost the secret service nearly a $100,000.00 just for hotel rooms. The first lady and young Baron Trump have round-the-clock protection and, until recently, they were still living in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.

Looking to the future, it may be tough to recruit top law enforcement agents to join the service. Because even if the current money issues are resolved, clearly, the financial secret is already out!