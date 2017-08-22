Houston firefighters heated over Equal Pay initiative not making November ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston firefighters are heated over their equal pay initiative not making the November ballot.

According to City Hall, petitions were not verified in time to make the deadline of Aug. 21 for the November elections.

The fire has been burning since July when hundreds of firefighters and volunteers hit the streets of H-Town. They collected signatures while informing the public that fire fighters are paid 60% less than police.

Fifty-two thousand signatures later, the Houston Professional Firefighters Association turned the petitions over to the city, hoping to get the issue on November's ballot.

Association President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton said, "Mayor Turner waited for time to run out, and intentionally delayed counting the signatures."

Talk about a hot topic!