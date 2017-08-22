× HPD: Disgruntled resident shoots, injures homeless person in Museum District

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of shooting into a crowd of homeless people Monday night in the Museum District.

HPD Asst. Chief Bruce Williams said SWAT officers and the department’s hostage negotiation team was dispatched at around 10:30 p.m. to the suspect’s townhome on Rosewood Street. Officers tried to convince the man to surrender, but it turned out the suspect had already left the residence.

Investigators said the commotion started when a homeless person stepped on the suspect’s property, upsetting the suspect. The man fired, hitting the victim once in the leg. The homeless person was taken to the hospital.

Williams said area residents have been frustrated with the nearby homeless community for quite sometime, but Monday night’s shooting is the first time that rage escalated to physical violence.

A warrant has been issued for the homeowner’s arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the homeowner should call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.