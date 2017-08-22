JJ Watt signs super fan’s arm tattoo of player’s face

HOUSTON — Check out this 1,000-watt smile! A Houston Texans fan is seen smiling from ear-to-ear after the star defensive end signed her JJ Watt tattoo following the team’s first practice Monday afternoon.

She blushes as the player signs her forearm. The woman assures Watt, he could write whatever he wants, wherever he wants. A true super fan, she says she plans to have a tattoo artist add the signature to the original design.

We’re blown away by her dedication to the Texans, and so are many others!