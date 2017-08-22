Pearland Pre-K student makes first day of school video— and it’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas — A child's first day of school always sparks warm memories for parents— some accompanied by proud crocodile tears and others sweet laughs.

Peyton, a sweetheart and Pre-K student at Red Duke Elementary in Pearland, has created a memento of her first school day that will leave her parents — and many of us — smiling well throughout the school years.

Follow her as she meets teachers, experience school lunch for the first time and other adorable activities.

