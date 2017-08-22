× Woman caught on video burglarizing southwest Houston doughnut shop

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a woman caught on video burglarizing a doughnut shop in the Briar Meadow area.

Investigators said the woman walked into a doughnut shop in the 8600 block of Westheimer Road around 2:18 a.m. Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the stock room before going into the office, police said.

Officers said the suspect enters dials the passcode for a safe, allowing her to gain access and steal the money inside. She then left the store on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Police said the woman was wearing a red and black hooded jacket, a dark-colored shirt and dark pants.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.