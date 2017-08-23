× 10 new people test positive for TB at George Bush High School

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — In its second round of testing, 10 additional people have tested positive for tuberculosis at George Bush High School. However, health officials report there are no active cases.

The Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department conducted its second round of testing Aug. 3, screening 559 students and faculty for the disease. During the first round of testing on June 19, officials said 288 people were tested and 10 individuals were determined to be TB positive.

Officials said it’s impossible to determine if all 20 infections are related to the active cases at George Bush High School or from other exposures. However, all can be evaluated and offered preventative medication.

A positive test does not mean that the person is ill with active TB disease; it simply means that they have been exposed to the bacteria and are infected.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacteria. It typically causes a disease of the lungs, but can affect other organs of the body. While tuberculosis can spread from person to person, it usually takes prolonged close contact with a person with active disease.

It cannot be spread as easily as a cold, or flu or measles, but may be spread if droplets coughed or sneezed into the air reach the lungs of another person.

Symptoms of tuberculosis include persistent and productive cough lasting more than two weeks, unexplained fevers, night sweats, unexplained weight loss or coughing up blood.

If you believe that you or someone that you know have been infected, you should immediately contact your health care provider. You can also visit a private physician or a health department clinic.

Check out the below links to find a clinic in your area.

