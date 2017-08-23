12 semi-automatic handguns stolen from Saddle River Range in Conroe, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men accused of breaking into a Conroe gun store and stealing at least 12 semi-automatic handguns, authorities said.

The suspects used rocks to break through the front door of the Saddle River Range Club on FM 1488 at around 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 19. Once inside, investigators said the men stole the guns from a display case. The suspects left the store the same way they came in.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance footage shows the suspect pulling up in a dark-colored SUV before burglarizing the business.

Detectives were dispatched to the scene and processed the business for evidence. MCSO along with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are working the investigation jointly.

The sheriff’s office said two of the suspects are between 16 to 20 years old, stand at about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches and weigh around 150 pounds.

The first suspect was wearing a ski-mask, gloves, Jordan Concord 11 sneakers and a backpack on the front of his body. The second suspect had the lower half of his face covered and was wearing a backpack with a dark-colored rectangular patch on the front.

Investigators have no description for third suspect other than he appeared to be the driver.

If you have information about burglary or recognize the suspects, please reach out to MCSO 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.