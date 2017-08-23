× 9 children removed from home in Spring area after investigation

SPRING — Nine children were removed from a home in Spring after an investigation, deputies say.

Authorities said the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office responded to reports about a home in the 1600 block of Julia Park Lane where neighbors were concerned about several children who live there that weren’t seen for an extended period of time.

When deputies arrived to the scene, the home owner admitted to having children in the home. Authorities conducted a welfare check and the children were recovered from inside the home.

Additionally, a search warrant was issued, and the mother and father were taken into custody for Child Endangerment. Authorities said more charges are expected as the case develops.

One child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital, and the other eight are currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.

There will be an ongoing investigation.