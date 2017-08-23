× Baytown PD: Man sought after teen suspect killed in botched home invasion

BAYTOWN, Texas — The Baytown Police Department has identified a person of interest in an attempted apartment robbery, during which the victim killed one of his attackers and an innocent bystander was injured.

George Brooks, 31, is a Crosby resident and person of interest in the death of 18-year-old burglary suspect, Jalen Cole.

Officers responded to a shooting call Aug. 6 at an apartment in the 300 block of S. Pruett Street shortly before 10 p.m. Once at the scene, investigators found the teen’s body in the street and a second victim inside one of the residences. The other person had been struck at least one time by a stray bullet that penetrated a wall, the police department said.

During an investigation, officers learned Cole and a second person had forced their way into the apartment in what appeared to be an attempted robbery. The two alleged robbers got into a gunfight with the resident, resulting in Cole being shot.

Cole and his accomplice tired to escape the apartments, but Cole collapsed on the ground during the suspects’ getaway.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to call Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).