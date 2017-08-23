× Deputies: Man holds north Houston shopper at gunpoint, threatens to kill him

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon yesterday, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call in the 13700 block of Kuykendahl Road when a victim reported he was walking behind a local store when an unknown suspect pointed a handgun and threatened to kill him.

The suspect was later identified as Dedrick Marshall, 24. He was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail.

Marshall’s bond was denied.