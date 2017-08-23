Deputy fired for not reporting attempted traffic stop before fatal crash in Cypress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS, Texas -- New details have emerged about a fatal crash that killed a teenage girl Saturday morning in Cypress, authorities said.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a sergeant was reviewing car video of an incident that occurred Aug. 19 and connected it to the crash that happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 17600 block of Queenslake Drive.

Authorities said it was discovered a deputy had attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle before the accident and did not fully disclose details of the incident. The deputy has since been terminated.

On Wednesday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said prosecutors will review all evidence and present that evidence to grand jurors who will determine whether the deputy will face criminal charges.

“This is a very unusual situation, where there is a pursuit and fatal crash not reported by an officer,” Ogg said. “Evidence is still being gathered.”

Ogg said Prosecutors are working in coordination with the sheriff’s office and the constable’s office.

There are no further details at this time.