Former Galveston ISD teacher arrested for sexual assault

GALVESTON – Galveston police took a former Galveston ISD teacher into custody for sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student.

Authorities said on Aug. 8, the Galveston Police Department’s Family Services Unit was contacted by GISD Police and told them they believed Eliezer Marquez, 27, was having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Galveston PD and Galveston ISD police conducted an in-depth investigation and spoke with several people, including the victim and suspect. Both parties’ phones were searched as well.

After the investigation, authorities confirmed that during the spring semester of the 2016-2017 school year, the victim met with Marquez outside of school through a family member that was a mutual acquaintance. From there the victim and Marquez began interacting through text messages.