Former sheriff candidate has ended up on the wrong side of the law

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas – Somebody should tell Geovani Hernandez that if he wants to be Hidalgo County sheriff, he can’t break the law.

Hernandez is charged with aiding and abetting drug trafficking with intent to distribute. When he was arrested, the 43-year-old was a sergeant with the Progresso Police Department in the lower Rio Grande Valley. But down south, he’s best known as the former La Joya police chief who ran for Hidalgo County Sheriff twice and lost both races.

Investigators are accusing Hernandez of accepting bribes from drug traffickers to guard cocaine shipments from south of the border. According to the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of Texas, the allegedly crooked cop received approximately $5,000 in return for his help.

Police say Hernandez told them he knows Juan Manuel “El Toro” Loza-Salinas. “El Toro” was the Gulf Cartel boss in Reynosa before being gunned down during a shootout with the feds in April.

Shortly after Hernandez lost his second run for county sheriff, he resigned from the La Joya Police Department citing “other business opportunities.” Those “other” opportunities may just land him behind bars for a very long time.

