Harvey moves closer to Texas coast bringing in heavy showers

HOUSTON — Houston residents are bracing themselves for increasingly heavy rains as Tropical System Harvey continues to form in the southwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Weather Service said the system is close to redeveloping into a tropical depression.

Meteorologists predict a 100 percent chance of development over the next two days as the disturbance continues to move to the northwest, possibly reaching the Texas coast late Friday. This system is likely to slow down once it reaches the coast, increasing the threat of a prolonged period of heavy rainfall and flooding across portions of Texas.

Advisories will likely be re-initiated at 10 a.m. on this system, NWS said. Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches could be required later Wednesday for portions of the coast of Texas.

WPC has placed the upper Texas coastline under a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Thursday, and a moderate risk of rainfall for Friday, as indicated in the attached WPC Excessive Rainfall Update.

Marine impacts will include high winds and large dangerous seas possible by Friday depending on the strength and track of the system.