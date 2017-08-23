Long overdue dedication held at Buffalo Soldier Museum for soldiers who lost lives in Camp Logan Riots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Finally honored! In a ceremony many considered long overdue, burial markers were laid at College Park Cemetery in tribute to two brave Buffalo Soldiers who lost their lives during the Camp Logan Riots. Described as the mutiny of 1917, Sargent Brian Watson and Sargent Vida Henry of the 24th infantry arrived in Houston to do their patriotic duty, but were quickly met with overt racism and the savage Jim Crow Laws.

Given the simple mission to protect Camp Logan, these men were unjustly targeted and murdered because of the color of their skin.

In an effort to right a wrong, the Buffalo Soldiers Museum, city officials and the Houston Veterans Affairs set out to honor these vets with a head stone. Another headstone was delivered to Private Wiley Strong, who is buried at the Catholic Museum in Houston.

In a time where monuments and military symbolism are being torn down, this is a commemoration most Americans will agree to give their salute of approval.