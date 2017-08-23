Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose.

HOUSTON -- Good Wednesday morning, Houston! All eyes are on the Gulf, where tropical system Harvey continues to brew. Will it become a tropical storm again and how will it impact us? Maggie Flecknoe is talking tropics and the potential of torrential downpours this weekend. She also has your top headlines for August 23, 2017.
