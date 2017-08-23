× Maggie’s Must-Haves: College Couture

HOUSTON — Stand out on campus with these college couture Maggie’s Must-Haves.

State Line Designs & Mobile Boutique

State Line is a local clothing brand for all Houstonians and Texans. You will definitely be representing H-Town in this apparel. From the “All Things Houston” tee, to the “HTX” tee and then represent all of Texas in this sparkly Lone Star “Texas Off the Shoulder” shirt. They truly have apparel for everyone, even babies. Plus they’re reasonable. You can buy them online or they have a mobile boutique

traveling Texas at events, festivals and local rodeos.

Keds

Kick it with these cool Keds. Yes, Keds are making a comeback. From metallic platforms and textured wool to weatherized canvas and leather materials, their fall collection offers the perfect variety of styles for all of your seasonal fashion needs. And you can be a balla on a budget. Prices range from around $29.99 to $100.

People Footwear

And you can never have too many shoes. Check out People Footwear. Headquartered in Vancouver, People Footwear™ is dedicated to producing the next generation of casual footwear through the use of innovative materials and the latest in high–tech manufacturing. They’re great for walking around on campus. Find your “solemate” on their website. Prices vary but once again they’re reasonable.

aquapurse

Carrying a water bottle and handbag is so yesterday. Introducing the aquapurse, the water bottle handbag hybrid. It functions like a real purse and then is also 100% leak proof.

Have you ever been to a music festival, gone shopping, to the gym or travelled and tried to pack lightly? Phone – check, Keys – check, Credit Cards -check, Lipstick – check, Water Bottle-check?!

So clever! Prices vary but they’re offering 25% off to my viewers for the next two weeks. Just use the code: maggie25