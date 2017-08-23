Texas sailor among the 10 missing since the USS John S. McCain warship collided with an oil tanker this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Texas - A Texas sailor is among the 10 missing since the warship he was stationed on collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore earlier this week.

Twenty-year-old John Hoagland lives in Cleveland, just north of Houston, and has been serving aboard the U.S.S. John S. Mc Cain since October of last year.

Friends and family call him "CJ" and confirmed their devastating news on social media. One cousin posted on Facebook, "Please keep our family and the families of the other missing sailors in your thoughts and prayers."

Hoagland's stepmother also reached out on social media to offer thanks "for the many prayers and the kinds words shared by friends and complete strangers."

CJ graduated from a Killeen high school in 2015. According to reports on a Killeen TV station, he was in the JROTC during his four years of high school.

It is a very difficult time for the family, simply waiting for news.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.