Wife convicted of murder after blaming 2012 home invasion for husband's death

HOUSTON — The woman accused of staging a home invasion to hide the brutal murder of her husband was found guilty Wednesday in a Harris County court room.

Sandra Meglar claims she blacked out in the bathroom when invaders entered her house in the 9500 block of Kelsey Meadows around 1 a.m. in December 2012. Investigators said family members, who had stopped by to celebrate the couple’s anniversary, found Meglar tied up in the closet and her 52-year-old husband, Jaime Meglar, dead.

Sandra Meglar was 53 at the time of her husband’s death.

Now five years later, she has been convicted by a jury.