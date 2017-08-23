× Woman born during eclipse gives birth — during eclipse

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa woman who was born during a solar eclipse in 1979 gave birth Monday — during the solar eclipse.

Dawn Gettler was born during the last U.S. solar eclipse on Feb. 26, 1979. Her daughter, Clair, was born several days later than expected, making for a big surprise.

“We were kind of hoping to have her on the 17th because that’s my husband’s birthday so he kind of wanted a birthday baby, but she held out for Monday the eclipse day,” Dawn told KCRG.

The next solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in April 2024.