As Houston prepares for Hurricane Harvey, did you know beer and Pop Tarts are hottest items to fly off shelves?

HOUSTON -- Welcome to Storm Frenzy 2017! It's a race to be the first to empty store shelves and gather as many essentials as possible to survive Harvey, and to the more than a million new Houstonians who moved to the Bayou City since Hurricane Ike, you might want to start early. Items are flying off the shelves.

Water (if you can find any), pop tarts and beer seem to be the hot items. But you might want to stock up on batteries, canned goods, lights and fans.

If your home is damaged or floods, Centerpoint Energy offers a few tips to be safe.

If an electrical appliance like a stove, washer or dryer gets wet, it can shock you. It is recommended that you wait at least a week until the appliance thoroughly dries before plugging it back in.

If water rises above the electrical outlets, don't flip the power on yourself, call a professional.

And as always, if you smell gas for any reason, get your family and go as far away as possible.

Remember, safety first. Now get out there and start shopping!

