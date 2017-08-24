× HISD cancels activities as precaution due to Harvey

HOUSTON — All Houston Independent School District campus-based activities and district events – including professional development and recruiting sessions – taking place after 2:00 p.m. have been canceled on Friday, August 25, due to the threat of inclement weather. All athletic activities for Friday and Saturday are cancelled, including practices, scrimmages, and any scheduled games.

HISD officials are closely monitoring the region’s weather and road conditions for possible impact on schools and district offices for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 28. Our top priority is the safety of students and staff.