× Hurricane Harvey: Mandatory, voluntary evacuations issued across multiple counties

HOUSTON — Hurricane Harvey is heading toward the Texas coast, prompting mandatory and voluntary evacuations across the area.

See list: (Refresh periodically for updats)

Brazoria County has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents living on the Gulf side of Intracoastal Canal due to the expected 6 to 10 foot storm surge. Click here for more information on evacuation assistance.

Calhoun County : For those requiring evacuation assistance buses en route, Comal County will be leaving the Bauer community center at 8 am Friday

Aransas Pass: For residents needing assistance getting out of Aransas Pass, go to the Aransas Pass Civic Center located at 700 W. Wheeler. Buses will be provided. Only bring reasonable items with you, carry on only. This isn’t a time to haul large items.