Hurricane Harvey: School closures and delays list
HOUSTON — In light of Hurricane Harvey, several school districts across the Houston area have planned to cancel or delay classes as a precaution. For more information about any of these closures, please contact the institution directly.
List of closures and delays for schools and colleges:
- Galveston Independent School District:
- GISD employees assigned to Crenshaw will not report to work on Friday.
- The Crenshaw campus will be closed Friday.
- Activities are canceled Friday night and all day Saturday.
- The Ball High School vs Friendswood High School Varsity Football scrimmage has been moved to 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The varsity scrimmage will still be held in Friendswood at the Henry Winston Stadium.
- Junior varsity and freshman scrimmages against Friendswood have been cancelled.
- Other student activities are adjusting their schedules and will communicate with students, parents and guardians.
- The district is monitoring the forecast and will give updates regarding the first day of school on Monday.
- Houston Independent School District:
- All Houston Independent School District campus-based activities and district events – including professional development and recruiting sessions – taking place after 2:00 p.m. have been canceled on Friday, August 25, due to the threat of inclement weather. All athletic activities for Friday and Saturday are cancelled, including practices, scrimmages, and any scheduled games.
- Classes are canceled Monday
- Texas A&M Galveston:
- The campus will be open for normal business activities on Friday, August 25th until 6p.m. unless conditions deteriorate. However, all graduate and undergraduate related campus activities including Check-in Crew, Move-in, O-Week and SALT Camp are cancelled starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 24th.
- Out of an abundance of caution and in coordination with the City and County of Galveston we will shelter-in-place for all persons in residence on the Pelican Island campus starting at 6 p.m. on Friday August 25th. Only essential staff will be allowed on campus after 6 p.m. on Friday, August 25th. Essential staff should check in with their supervisor for work schedules and accommodations.
- For those who shelter in place on the campus, meals and other essential services will be provided starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 25th. A schedule of meals will be provided by 12 noon Friday, August 25th.
- Any students who desire to safely leave campus are encouraged to do so prior to 12 noon on Friday, 25th August 2017.
- Fort Bend Independent School District: Closed Friday and Monday with all weekend activities canceled
- University of Houston: Closing at 1 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday
- Palacios Independent School District: Closed Friday
- Brazos ISD:
- C ISD:
- Brazosport Independent School District: Closed Friday
- Baker Ripley School: Closing Friday at 1 p.m
- Decision on whether to open Monday will be made before Sunday afternoon
- University of Houston Victoria: Closing at noon Thursday, closed Friday
- Alief ISD: Normal school day Friday, but after-school activities canceled.
- Alvin ISD: Closed Friday
- Angleton ISD: Closed Friday
- Spring ISD: After-school activities canceled for Friday and Saturday
- Sweeny ISD: Closed Friday
- La Porte ISD: After-school activities canceled Thursday; closed Friday and Monday
- Brazosport College: Closed Friday through Sunday
- Columbia-Brazoria ISD: Closed Friday
- Damon ISD: Closed Friday
- Danbury ISD: Closed Friday
- Pearland ISD: Classes being held Friday, but activities canceled on both Friday and Saturday.
- Pro- Vision Academy: Closed Monday
- Harmony Public Schools: Closed Friday
- Cornerstone Christian Academy in Sugar Land: Closed Friday, August 25, and Monday, August 28.
- Texas City ISD: Closed Friday through the weekend
- Decision on whether to open Monday will be made by 2 p.m. Sunday
- Houston Community College: Closed 3 p.m. Friday – Monday
- Decision on weather to open Tuesday will be made before Sunday afternoon
