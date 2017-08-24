Hurricane Warning issued for Matagorda County

HOUSTON – A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to Matagorda.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Harvey has developed into a Tropical Storm late Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning from north of Matagorda to High Island Texas.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster on Wednesday for 30 counties in Texas as Harvey makes its landfall.

Areas include Aransas, Austin, Bee, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Brazoria, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, Waller, Wharton and Wilson counties

Forecasts from the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center expect this storm to intensify in the coming days causing severe flooding, storm surges and damaging winds.

The Governor ordered the State Operations Center (SOC) to elevate its readiness level as the storm approaches, and made available any and all state resources to assist in preparation, rescue and recovery efforts.