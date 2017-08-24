× Mayor Turner cautions residents: Rely on accurate weather info, not rumors on social media

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is urging the residents in the city to not buy into rumors floating around on social media in regard to Hurricane Harvey, and to rely on credible media outlets as a source of information.

“False forecasts and irresponsible rumors on social media are interfering with efforts by the city of Houston, and its government and news media partners, to provide accurate information to the public about the expected effects of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Harvey,” Turner said. “All residents of Houston and surrounding areas should rely solely on proven information sources, including the National Weather Service and the city Office of Emergency Management, to decide how to prepare for the heavy rainfall expected here,” the mayor added.

In addition, Turner confirmed that no evacuation orders have been issued for the city and none is being considered.

“Please continue to monitor mainstream news sources for updates on the weather and act accordingly as an informed resident. Rumors are nothing new, but the widespread use of social media has needlessly frightened many people today,” he said.