Airbnb helping Hurricane Harvey evacuees by offering free boarding

HOUSTON — In consideration of the thousands of Houston families forced to evacuate their homes in wake of Hurricane Harvey, the popular room sharing service Airbnb is offering its customers a safe place to rest their heads — free of charge!

The urgent accommodation is available for those impacted by the hurricane, which has reached category 2 status. The user must check in sometime between Aug. 23 – Sept. 1.

The site is also encouraging renters — new and veteran — to post their rooms and homes on the app in effort to help out with initiative.

Click here for a lists of rent out available space or to help out and add your space to the list.