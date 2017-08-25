Back-to-School extravaganza provides children with needed supplies, food, immunizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Houston Independent School District Homeless education Office provided free backpacks, school supplies, shoes and health screenings to hundreds of low-income families during the sixth annual Back-to-school Extravaganza on Friday. The event was open to everyone, students did not have to be homeless to attend this.

The Back-to-School Extravaganza was created to help economically disadvantaged students and their families prepare for the new school year by providing them with easy access to community resources and health services, including free health screening and immunizations. Students were also able to get free immunizations, and the Houston Food Bank distributed fresh produce to families.

The HISD Homeless Education Office is grant-funded program that currently serves approximately 7,000 homeless students throughout the district.