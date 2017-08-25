Dog attacks during fight between ‘heavily drugged’ men

Manhattan, New York (WPIX) — A dog came to its owner’s defense and bit another person when the two “heavily” drugged men fought in Hell’s Kitchen on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Police said they responded to reports of a dog bite and found two men fighting with a dog between the legs of one of the men.

The New York Daily News reported that the dog came to the defense of its owner during the fight and attacked the other man. The victim had multiple bites to his forearm, according to the NYPD.

Police said they stopped the dog with a Taser, but the dog was not injured otherwise in the incident. The police identified the dog as a pit bull.

The men were fighting on the ninth floor of The Biltmore at 271 West 47th St., police said.

The two men were described by police as being “heavily on drugs” and are being looked at as perpetrators in the incident, according to the NYPD.

The dog was taken to the ASPCA and the two men were taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Daily News.