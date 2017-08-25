Flix Fix: The Only Living Boy in New York, Good Time, Trip to Spain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It’s raining outside, but are there good films to see indoors at the theater? Film critic Dustin Chase reviews this week’s new releases so you don’t have to. Beginning with the all-star cast in The Only Living Boy in New York, featuring Jeff Bridges, Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan and more. If romance and drama isn’t your thing, former Twilight actor Robert Pattinson stars in the criminal thriller Good Time, which is anything but your average moviegoing experience. Finally, if laughs are what you are looking for, the funniest new movie this weekend is Trip to Spain, the third in the series from comedians Steve Coogan and Robert Brydon. All these films reviewed for your money saving pleasure on this week’s Flix Fix.